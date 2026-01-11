Two arrested in seperate cases for selling ganja in Hyderabad

Officials seized a total of 6.33 kilogram of ganja in the operations.

Published: 11th January 2026 8:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department on Sunday, January 11, arrested two individuals in seperate ganja related and seized a total of 6.33 kg of the drug.

In the first case, Sheikh Muzzafar was caught with 2.6 kilogram of cannabis near the Narayanguda Metro Station. Officials said he purchased the ganja from some unknown persons in Mallepally. A bike was also seized from him.

In the second case, Mohd Irfan was apprehended while trying to sell the drug at Ring Road. Officials said he procured it from some people in Latur city, Maharashtra. Officials seized 3.73 kilogram ganja worth Rs. 1.75 lakh and a scooty from him.

Further investigations are on.

