Two arrested with 13 gms of MDMA in Rangareddy district

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested in Shabad, Rangareddy district, for allegedly possessing MDMA for sale to students and software employees in and around Hyderabad. The Future City Police seized 13.97 grams of the drug, valued at about Rs 2 lakh, and three mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Maram Vamshi Reddy, 23, and Beera Praveen Kumar, 28, both residents of Indira Reddy Nagar Colony in Mirzaguda village of Shankarpally mandal in Rangareddy district.

During preliminary questioning, the suspects allegedly told the police that they had purchased about 14 grams of MDMA from a person identified as Stephen in Bengaluru for Rs 42,000, at Rs 3,000 per gram. They allegedly planned to sell the drug in Mokila, Kokapet and Nanakramguda to make illegal profits, police said.

The police seized the contraband along with two Redmi mobile phones and a Kechadda keypad phone. The seized material was documented in the presence of witnesses, with the assistance of the Clues Team.

Shabad police registered a case under Section 8(c) (illegal possession, sale, purchase, transport, or use of psychotropic substances in a commercial quantity) read with Section 22(c) (punishment for the same; pertains to commercial quantity of psychotropic substances) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The police are investigating Stephen’s alleged role in supplying the drug and are making efforts to trace him. The investigation is continuing to establish the extent of the drug supply network, officials said.