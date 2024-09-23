Two BIG confirmed celebrities quit Bigg Boss 18, check names

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to kick off on October 6. As the grand premiere draws closer, speculation and updates about the celebrity contestants have been circulating across social media.

A star-studded lineup of 17 to 18 well-known names from the entertainment industry is expected to enter the Bigg Boss house this season. However, a latest update has left fans disappointed.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Isha Koppikar Opt Out

Latest updates from Bigg Boss sources have it that two celebrities who were initially confirmed to participate have backed out at the last moment. Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar and popular TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar have both opted out of Bigg Boss 18 after signing their contracts.

Sources suggest that the reason for their withdrawal might be related to disagreements over additional demands and special clauses that the makers reportedly could not accommodate. Despite having signed the contract, both actors decided to step away from the show at the last minute.

The sudden exit of Isha and Dheeraj has sparked curiosity among fans about who will take their place in the Bigg Boss house. With such unexpected changes, the anticipation for the final contestant list is growing.

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants List

As for the confirmed participants, viewers can expect to see a mix of television stars and other personalities from the entertainment industry, including:

Nia Sharma

Shoaib Ibrahim

Nyrraa Banerji

Shilpa Shirodkar

Meera Deosthale

Sailee Salunkhe

Shanthi Priya

Avinash Mishra

Deb Chandrima Singha Roy

Chahat Pandey

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.