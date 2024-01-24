Two Bigg Boss 17 finalists bag Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 offer

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for the conclusion this weekend, the excitement for the next season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ (KKK) is already building up. The tradition continues with KKK host Rohit Shetty making his way into the Bigg Boss house and is currently shooting, to handpick contestants for the adrenaline-pumping reality show.

In the last season of Bigg Boss (BB16), Rohit Shetty conducted tasks within the house and selected finalists Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam as the first two contestants for KKK 13. This strategic crossover between the two reality shows has become a much-anticipated event for fans.

Fans are curious to know which contestants from Bigg Boss 17 will get the opportunity to brave the challenges of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Munawar, Abhishek bag Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 offer?

According to buzz, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar are likely to be the two finalists handpicked by Rohit Shetty. Mannara is also reportedly in the race for this coveted opportunity.

Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Interestingly, Munawar Faruqui was initially selected for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 in 2022 after winning Lock Upp Season 1. However, due to undisclosed reasons, he couldn’t be part of the show. Munawar, addressing his fans on Instagram, expressed regret and confirmed his eagerness to join the show but cited unforeseen circumstances preventing his participation.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see who will seize this golden opportunity in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Let’s wait and watch.

