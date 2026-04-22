Two booked for using fake number plate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two people, including the owner of a two-wheeler, were booked for number plate violation to avoid traffic challans in Hyderabad’s Kachiguda area.

The accused – 41-year-old Shaik Abbu Baba and 19-year-old Shaik Rehan – both residents of Ramanthapur, were caught during a vehicle check.

The original registration number from TS08FB2768 (Hero-Glamour) was changed to TS08FE2768 (Honda-Activa) to evade the traffic police checks and escape violations, police said.

Abbu Baba, who is also the original vehicle owner, intentionally altered the number plate. It was used to commit multiple traffic violations, resulting in challans being wrongly generated against A Lakshmi, the owner of vehicle number TS08FE2768, police said.

The Kachiguda Police registered a case against Abbu Baba and Rehan under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicle Act. Further investigations are underway.

Traffic police booked as many as 450 number plate violation cases in a single day on Tuesday, April 21, in the Trimulgherry and Malkajgiri divisions.

Also Read Swiggy person booked for using fake number plate, 4th incident in 2 weeks

Use of fake or tampered number plates is a serious and punishable offence.



