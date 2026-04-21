Swiggy person booked for using fake number plate, 4th incident in 2 weeks

A BMW driver was caught after he allegedly used a special method to change his car’s number plate to avoid challans.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st April 2026 6:02 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Traffic Police and Jubilee Hills Police booked a Swiggy delivery person for allegedly using a fake number plate. This is the fourth such incident in two weeks.

V Suresh Kumar, 26, lives near Jubilee Hills Metro Station. He replaced a fake number plate bearing AP39KG7219.

Investigations led to a Honda Activa vehicle, registered under the name Navuluru Vasu, who lives in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. The actual vehicle number of the fake Honda-Activa is TS09BWTR7624

Subhan Bakery

Suresh Kumar has been asked to appear in person for further investigations.

A criminal case has been filed under Sections 318(2), 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Use of fake or tampered number plates is a serious and punishable offence.

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This is the fourth such incident reported in a span of two weeks. On April 12, a BMW driver was caught in the same area after he allegedly used a special method to change his car’s number plate to avoid challans.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st April 2026 6:02 pm IST

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