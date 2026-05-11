Two brothers die after drowning in lake near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two brothers lost their lives after allegedly drowning in a lake near Hyderabad on Monday, May 11.

The incident took place in Kowkur Lake under the Jawahar Nagar police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Bodies found floating

Local residents informed the police about two bodies floating in the lake. After receiving the information, cops reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the water.

According to the preliminary investigation, the brothers are suspected to have drowned while swimming in the lake.

The deceased were identified as Krishna, 35, and Mohan, 38.

The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Teen found dead in stream in Shamshabad

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy who went missing from Nanajipur village in Sangareddy district on May 9 was found dead in a stream in Shamshabad on Sunday, May 10.

The deceased was identified as Byagari Sricharan, a student and resident of Edhulanagulapally village in RC Puram mandal of Sangareddy district.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for a postmortem at Osmania General Hospital.