Two children die as strong winds sway parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: In separate incidents, two children have died in the Medak and Siddipet districts of Telangana due to strong winds that swayed parts of the state.

In Jajithanda, Kaudipalli Mandal, a 6-year-old child was playing at home when strong winds blew in, causing her to be swept away and fall about 20 meters on a terrace.

Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Narsapur and later shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment, she died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

In Kolgur village, Gajwel mandal, Telangana, a 15-year-old student was on his way back home after taking the class 10 board exam when a tree collapsed and fell on him due to strong winds, killing him immediately.

In addition to the tragic incidents, standing crops of Paddy, Maize, Sunflower, Mango and vegetables and other crops were damaged due to rain.

Telangana Weather

In its weather report for Telangana, IMD Hyderabad had forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and hailstorms for the entire state of Telangana on March 19.

Today, the state will witness heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, the weather department forecasted.

The residents of Hyderabad experienced relief from summer heat yesterday as the city received scattered rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted more rainfall for today.

Yesterday, rainfall was also observed in some other districts of Telangana.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), only a few areas in Hyderabad received rainfall: