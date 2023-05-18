Two contestants get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: The adrenaline-pumping reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is creating waves as its filming is currently underway in the picturesque city of Cape Town. Fans of the show are eagerly seeking inside updates about their favorite contestants and the challenges they face.

Recent hints dropped by the show’s casting director, Aakash Sharma, in one of his Instagram stories have sparked curiosity, suggesting that two contestants have been eliminated from the competition. However, he did not revealed the names of the celebs who got evicted in the first tasks.

Aakash also said the eliminated contestants will not fly back to India but instead are asked to stay in Cape Town as they might get a chance to re-enter the competition as wild card contestants.

The Instagram story has set the rumor mill in motion, with fans eagerly discussing and speculating the fate of their favorite contestants.

With the suspense building, fans are on the edge of their seats to find out who bid farewell to the daredevil adventure. Who do you think might have got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Comment below.