Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is creating a lot of buzz among viewers and fans due to the twists and turns being introduced by the makers. The show is close to completing its one month, and 13 contestants are still in the game, with 5 contestants already eliminated.

Voting Lines Shut Down

In a surprising move, Bigg Boss announced that voting lines are now shut down. Bigg Boss stated, “From nominations to eliminations, everything will be decided by the housemates. No support from the fan armies anymore.”

New rules: Audiences are no longer involved in the elimination process, no more voting for now.



Contestants inside the house now will decide each other's fate. They will nominate and decide the eviction as well.



This announcement has shifted all eyes and attention to the next eviction round in the house. Seven contestants are in the danger zone this week:

Armaan Malik

Adnaan Shaikh

Sana Sultan

Sana Makbul

Vishal Pandey

Luv Kataria

Deepak Chaurasia

Double Elimination In Bigg Boss OTT 3

Adding to the excitement, there is another big twist: a double elimination in the upcoming weekend ka vaar. It is being said that Deepak Chaurasia is likely to be one of the contestants to walk home this week due to his minimal involvement in the house. Alongside him, if a second elimination takes place, Sana Sultan might be the one to go.

Only time will tell how these twists unfold. Let’s wait and see what happens next in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.