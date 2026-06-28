Two cops join religious processions; only one gets notice

Bihar: A Sub Inspector in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district brandished a sword during a Muharram procession on Friday, June 26, and was served a show-cause notice over it. Another cop, Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal had been involved in a similar incident last year, wielding a mace during a Gada Yatra procession, but allegedly did not face any departmental action.

A video of SI Mustakim Khan, attached to Kanti Police Station, went viral on social media, after which Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra told PTI that the officer has been sent to the police lines.

However, according to a Clarion report, when Chaudhary’s video of wielding the mace (gada) went viral in January 2025, he only faced public backlash for violating the police’s code of conduct, but no departmental action was initiated against him.

He also reportedly continued to hold his post months afterwards. He was eventually transferred from Sambhal to Chandausi, but it was reported as a departmental transfer rather than a disciplinary one.

Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary joined religious Yatra in uniform



> A Muslim police officer got suspended for growing beard

> A Muslim bus conductor is forced to remove skull cap while on duty



But free pass for officials of Majority community!



India is Democracy Or Mobocracy? pic.twitter.com/4YOEc0UAJs — Veena Jain (@Vtxt21) January 13, 2025

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However, the Clarion report notes that the incidents occurred in different states and are a year apart; therefore cannot be compared equally.

While Khan is a sub-inspector, Chaudhary was an IPS-track Circle Officer and a famous wrestler who has even represented the country at international events.

The difference in their ranks could have weighed on how each department weighed political and public relations fallout, the report stated.