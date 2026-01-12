Two-day mega e-waste collection drive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday, January 12, initiated a two-day e-waste collection drive, aiming to collect e-waste directly from the people and ensure safe disposal and a cleaner city.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan inspected the mega e-waste collection drive at Baghlingampally in Musheerabad and reviewed the arrangements made for the collection and scientific disposal of electronic waste.

As part of the investigation, Karnan examined the e-waste collection camps and facilities set up at the site. He interacted with field staff and enquired about the functioning of special vehicles and dedicated counters deployed for the drive.

Stressing the significance of safe e-waste disposal, Karnan urged the public to actively participate by handing over obsolete and unused electronic items at designated collection centres.

He cautioned that improper disposal of electronic waste leads to environmental pollution and poses serious health hazards, and stressed the need for public cooperation to ensure the success of the initiative.

The e-waste collection drive has been initiated by the GHMC as part of its ongoing efforts to promote sustainable waste management practices and enhance environmental protection across Hyderabad.