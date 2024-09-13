Two-day NRI ONE Indian Property Investment Festival to open in Dubai

More than 30 renowned Indian real estate developers from major cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and tier 2 and 3 cities will participate in the festival.

Representative image (Photo: NRI One)

The ‘NRI One Indian Property Investment Festival’ is all set to take place on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, at Al Nojoom Ballroom, Shangri-La, Sheikh Zayed Road near Financial Centre Metro Station in Dubai.

The festival aims to showcase various properties such as residential apartments, villas, plots, and commercial spaces.

More than 30 renowned Indian real estate developers from major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai, and tier 2 and 3 cities will participate in the festival.

Developers such as Godrej Properties, Brigade, L&T Realty, Raymond Realty, and Rustomjee are among the attendees at the event.

“NRI One Indian Property Investment Festival aims to bridge the gap between Indian expatriates and the flourishing real estate opportunities in their home country,” said Shekhar Bhardwaj, the CEO of NRI One.

