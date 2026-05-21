Two delivery agents, minors held for vehicle theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least five people, including two delivery agents who are brothers and three minors were arrested for vehicle theft by the Bachupally police on Wednesday, May 20.

The police seized 10 two-wheelers worth Rs 10 lakh, including Yamaha, Activa, Dio and Pulsar bikes from them.

The accused were identified as Dasari Mahesh, 20, and Dasari Suresh, 19, natives of Medak district and residents of Alwal. Due to a financial crunch, both of them planned to steal two-wheelers, which could help pay for alcohol.

The Bachupally police nabbed the accused during an investigation into a bike theft complaint filed on May 10.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed that they stole two wheelers from Bachupally, Sahapet Basheerabad, Dundigal, Jeedimetla, Alwal, Kukatpally and Neredmet.