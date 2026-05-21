Two delivery agents, minors held for vehicle theft in Hyderabad

The accused were identified as Dasari Mahesh, 20, and Dasari Suresh, 19, natives of Medak district and residents of Alwal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st May 2026 11:33 am IST
Bachupaly police display the seized vehicles
Bachupaly police display the seized vehicles

Hyderabad: At least five people, including two delivery agents who are brothers and three minors were arrested for vehicle theft by the Bachupally police on Wednesday, May 20.

The police seized 10 two-wheelers worth Rs 10 lakh, including Yamaha, Activa, Dio and Pulsar bikes from them.

The accused were identified as Dasari Mahesh, 20, and Dasari Suresh, 19, natives of Medak district and residents of Alwal. Due to a financial crunch, both of them planned to steal two-wheelers, which could help pay for alcohol.

Subhan Bakery

The Bachupally police nabbed the accused during an investigation into a bike theft complaint filed on May 10.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed that they stole two wheelers from Bachupally, Sahapet Basheerabad, Dundigal, Jeedimetla, Alwal, Kukatpally and Neredmet.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st May 2026 11:33 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button