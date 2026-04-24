Four held for two-wheeler thefts in Hyderabad, 10 vehicles recovered

Hyderabad: The Special Crime Team of the Commissioner’s Task Force, along with Gandhinagar Police, has apprehended four individuals allegedly involved in multiple two-wheeler thefts across Hyderabad.

The arrests were made on April 23 following credible information received by the Special Crime Team of CCS, DD Hyderabad. Acting on the tip-off, police conducted surveillance and tracked the suspects’ movements, including monitoring their activity on social media platforms.

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The accused have been identified as Mohammed Riyaz (18), Syed Ahmed Ali (18), Mohammed Fardeen (18), and a 17-year-old minor. All are residents of areas in and around Attapur and Bahadurpura in Hyderabad.

Accused confessed to committing atleast 10 thefts: Police

According to police, the group was involved in a series of automobile thefts, primarily targeting two-wheelers. Upon interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to committing at least 10 thefts within the limits of Balanagar, Gandhinagar, Kollur, and Attapur police stations.

Police recovered a total of 10 stolen vehicles from the accused, including eight Honda Dio scooters, one Hero Glamour motorcycle, and one Bajaj Pulsar NS-200.

Officials said the operation was carried out by Inspector Ch. Sudhakar Rao and his team under the guidance of senior officers of the CCS, Hyderabad.

Further investigation is underway.