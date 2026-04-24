Four held for two-wheeler thefts in Hyderabad, 10 vehicles recovered

Special Crime Team nabs four accused in Hyderabad; 10 stolen two-wheelers recovered after surveillance and intelligence inputs.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th April 2026 4:30 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Special Crime Team of the Commissioner’s Task Force, along with Gandhinagar Police, has apprehended four individuals allegedly involved in multiple two-wheeler thefts across Hyderabad.

The arrests were made on April 23 following credible information received by the Special Crime Team of CCS, DD Hyderabad. Acting on the tip-off, police conducted surveillance and tracked the suspects’ movements, including monitoring their activity on social media platforms.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Riyaz (18), Syed Ahmed Ali (18), Mohammed Fardeen (18), and a 17-year-old minor. All are residents of areas in and around Attapur and Bahadurpura in Hyderabad.

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Accused confessed to committing atleast 10 thefts: Police

According to police, the group was involved in a series of automobile thefts, primarily targeting two-wheelers. Upon interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to committing at least 10 thefts within the limits of Balanagar, Gandhinagar, Kollur, and Attapur police stations.

Police recovered a total of 10 stolen vehicles from the accused, including eight Honda Dio scooters, one Hero Glamour motorcycle, and one Bajaj Pulsar NS-200.

Officials said the operation was carried out by Inspector Ch. Sudhakar Rao and his team under the guidance of senior officers of the CCS, Hyderabad.

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Further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th April 2026 4:30 pm IST

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