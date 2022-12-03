Two devotees crushed to death in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Two devotees were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Saturday, police said.

A car knocked down the devotees when they were walking from Srikakulam district to Vijayawada to offer prayers at Kanaka Durga temple.

Two devotees, Eshwara Rao and Santosh died on the spot.

Police have registered a case and arrested the driver. A police officer said that further investigations are on.

Bhavani Deeksha is the second largest festival celebrated at the Kanaka Durga temple after Dasara. Devotees take a 40-day-long Deeksha during which they wear red robes and offer special prayers.