Two die by suicide in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Two persons died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally in separate incidents on Wednesday, January 29.

In the first case a man identified as Krishna Chaitanya, 36, allegedly died by suicide over family issues at his residence in Vivekananda Colony on Wednesday.

While his wife and two children were out to attend a dance class, Chaitanya took the extreme step. When his family returned and found the door locked, they discovered that he had died by suicide.

A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS); an investigation is underway.

Also Read MBA student dies by suicide in Hyderabad over harassment

In the second case, the deceased identified as Nabin, allegedly died by suicide owing to relationship issues at his residence in Kukatpally; after his parents left for work, he died by suicide.

Nabin’s father returned home only to find his son unresponsive when he did not open the door.

The father peeped in through a window and immediately alerted the police, who had registered a case and initiated an investigation.