Two die in accident in Hyderabad’s Kanchanbagh

Hyderabad: Two persons died while one was injured in an accident in Hyderabad’s Kanchanbagh early on Sunday, January 19.

The accident occurred when the motorists skidded near the Vikas High School on Kanchanbagh road. Following the accident, the two deceased were shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for postmortem. The injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kanchanbagh police said, “The accident occurred at around 5:00 AM in the morning, it is a suspected case of drunken driving. We are yet to receive a complaint regarding the accident.”

It is to be noted that there have been quite a few cases of accidents in Hyderabad in the past few days. On January 14, a man died in an accident in Malakpet while on the way to meet his friends on the occasion of his birthday.

In a separate incident, a software engineer died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla.

The accident was caused by a collision between two bikes. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old M Deva Harsha, who was travelling from IDPL crossroads towards Qutbullapur crossroads near KFC.

Harsha was taking a U-turn when another biker identified as Pavan Reddy rammed into him.