Two die in accident in Hyderabad’s Moula Ali

Hyderabad: Two people died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Moula Ali area early on Sunday, December 7. The car rammed into a divider while they were going to play cricket.

The victims are identified as Ashrith Reddy, a resident of Malkajgiri and his friend Balaji Shiva Sai Patel, a resident of Chengicherla. Both the deceased were software engineers; apart from Ashrith and Shiva, two other people, identified as Srikanth and Rahul, were in the car at the time of the accident. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Also Read No money for funeral, Hyderabad family lives with body for 3 days

The group was heading to a local ground in Tarnaka. The accident occurred near Iskabhavi when Ashrit, who was driving the car, lost control. While Ashrit died on the spot, Shiva succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to the Lalaguda police, the accident occurred because of fog, which hampered the visibility. A case of rash and negligent driving was registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).