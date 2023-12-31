Two drug peddlers held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The police in Hyderabad busted an inter-state drug peddler gang and seized MDMA, brown sugar and cocaine they were selling to customers for New Year celebrations.

The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, apprehended two interstate drug offenders, who were found in possession of MDMA, brown sugar and cocaine meant for delivery to needy customers in Hyderabad.

The police seized 100 grams of MDMA, 29 sachets of brown sugar and two grams of cocaine, all valued at Rs 7.50 lakh, from their possession.

The accused S. Naveen and Borra Veera Sai Teja are natives of Andhra Pradesh and were residing in Manikonda in Hyderabad.

Police also seized four mobile phones from their possession. According to police, both the accused are addicted to drugs. Naveen became an addict while studying B.Tech Mechanical from Lovely Professional University, Punjab in 2019.

He had obtained loans from loan apps after returning to his native Guntur district, he faced problems from financers. He along with his friend Sai Teja decided to earn easy money to clear debts and hatched a plan to sell the drug to needy customers in Hyderabad.

They contacted a drug peddler in Delhi.

Police said the accused were procuring MDMA from Delhi for 2,000 per gram and selling the same to needy customers in Hyderabad for Rs 6,000-8,000.

They were procuring cocaine for 10,000 per gram and selling the same to customers for Rs 17,000.

They were also getting brown sugar for Rs 5,000 and selling the same to customers at Rs 10,000.

The accused went to Delhi on December 12 and purchased drugs for selling the same for New Year celebrations.

On credible information the West Zone Task Force team apprehended them while they were selling drugs in Jubilee Hills.