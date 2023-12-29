Telangana DCA busts counterfeit drugs racket, Rs 26-lakh stocks seized

Hyderabad: The officers of the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, busted a counterfeit drug racket in Dilsukhnagar on Friday, December 29, and seized the stocks worth Rs 26,00,000.

According to the reports, the DCA officials had received information regarding the shipment of counterfeit drugs to Hyderabad through a courier shipping company called Trackon Couriers Pvt. Ltd. Subsequently, the special team executed raids at courier offices located at Dilsukhnagar and Uppal and found two parcels weighing 14.5 kg and 13.34 kg. These parcels claimed to contain ‘machine parts’ and were shipped from Uttarakhand Kashipur to Puvvada Lakshmam, Hyderabad.

The officials reportedly sought the assistance of the police authorities to trace the location of Puvvada Lakshman through his mobile number and caught him at a bar near Shiva Ganga Theatre.

They also raided the warehouse of the accused, Sri Venkateswara Enterprises, and detected the stocks of counterfeit drugs and seized eight varieties worth Rs 26 lakh on the premises.

Police said, “Puvvada Lakshman revealed the names of his accomplices, Pokala Ramesh and Garapalli Purnachander of Saibad, during interrogation.” They added, “He receives spurious drugs from Nadeem of Uttarkhand.”

Later, the DCA officials also carried out raids at the residences of Pokala Ramesh and Garapalli Purnachander.

The seized counterfeit drugs include fake medicines, falsely labeled under the names of reputed companies like Sunpharma, Glenmark Pharma, Aristo Pharmaceuticals, and Torrent Pharma. Moreover, DCA officials also found two varieties of antibiotics, MPOD-200 tablets and MEXCLAV 625 tablets, during the raid, which were labeled as manufactured by Meg Lifesciences located in Sirmour of Himachal Pradesh. However, no such company was found to exist during investigations.