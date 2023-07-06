Two Dubai hotels ranked among world’s top 10

Abu Dhabi: Dubai is known for its opulence and luxury hotels. In a recently released list of the Top 1,000 Best Hotels in the world, two of the cities hotels were among the top 10. Bulgari Resort stood bagged the fifth rank while the iconic Burj Al-Arab claimed the eighth spot.

The ranking, based on a comprehensive analysis of travel guides, media publications, and online reviews, was published by French company La Liste.

Bulgari Resort Dubai: A Maritime Paradise

The Bulgari Resort in Dubai is perched atop Jumeirah Bay Island, which is shaped like a horseshoe and offers breathtaking views of the sea. Its maritime setting is perfectly complemented by this expansive property, which is larger in scale than any other Bulgari Hotels destination. A 300-meter bridge connects the resort to the mainland, which is just a two-minute ride away.

Burj Al-Arab: An Iconic symbol of luxury

The Burj Al-Arab, an architectural wonder, is a must-see on any trip to Dubai. This iconic hotel is taller than the Eiffel Tower but shorter than the Empire State Building, rising 280 metres above Dubai’s shores on an artificial island. Burj Al-Arab isn’t just a hotel, it is a symbol of splendor and sophistication.

At the exquisite restaurants of the Burj Al-Arab, gastronomic delights are waiting. Nine world-class dining establishments provide guests with distinctive culinary experiences at the hotel. Every dining experience at Burj Al Arab is a feast for the senses, from the renowned Al Mahara seafood restaurant, where guests can eat in an underwater setting surrounded by mesmerising marine life to the extravagant Skyview Bar, which is 200 meters above sea level and offers panoramic views of the city.