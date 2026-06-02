Two elderly sisters killed in house fire in Andhra

Fire erupted around 1 am in Velerapadu village and rapidly spread through the thatched house, reducing it to ashes.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 2:36 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Velerapadu: Two elderly women died after fire broke out and destroyed their thatched house in Eluru district early on Tuesday, June 2, police said.

The fire erupted around 1 am in Velerapadu village and rapidly spread through the thatched house, reducing it to ashes, they said.

“Two women, who were sisters, died in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” the official told PTI.

Subhan Bakery

He said efforts are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and gather further details on the incident.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under section 194(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 2:36 pm IST

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