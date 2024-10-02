Two expensive watches that SRK wore at IIFA 2024

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, often known as the “King of Romance,” has been a Bollywood icon for over 30 years. Not only is he admired for his incredible acting, but his sense of style also keeps him in the limelight. One of the standout aspects of his fashion choices is his love for luxury watches. SRK’s collection is filled with high-end timepieces that reflect his refined taste.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Stylish Watch Collection

Shah Rukh Khan’s watch collection is a testament to his love for fine craftsmanship. From classic to modern designs, he owns some of the most exquisite watches from leading luxury brands. Whether he’s on screen or attending an event, SRK knows how to impress with his elegant timepieces.

At the IIFA 2024 awards held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Shah Rukh Khan co-hosted the event with Vicky Kaushal. The night was filled with stars, but SRK’s stunning watches caught everyone’s attention. As always, his style was on point, and the watches he wore during the event became a major talking point.

SRK’s Expensive Watches at IIFA 2024

During IIFA 2024, Shah Rukh Khan was seen sporting not one but two extremely luxurious watches.

SRK wore the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Openworked Skeleton Ruby, valued at around Rs. 3.77 crores.

Another watch SRK wore was the Patek Philippe Grand Complication for the second event. This luxurious timepiece with its market value going as high as Rs. 4.77 crores.

At IIFA 2024, Shah Rukh Khan once again proved that he is not just the King of Romance but also the King of Style. His choice of high-end watches, from Audemars Piguet to Patek Philippe, added a touch of elegance to the event. SRK’s love for luxury timepieces remains a defining part of his iconic look.

On the work front, King Khan is gearing up for his next movie, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh recently expressed his excitement, saying that this movie is something he’s been waiting to do for years.