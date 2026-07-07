Two explosions heard near hotel hosting Macron in Damascus

Damascus: Two explosions were heard in the Syrian capital on Tuesday, July 7, near the hotel hosting French President Emmanuel Macron, prompting heightened security in the area while the French leader was on an official visit.

According to Reuters, the blasts occurred as Macron concluded his two-day trip to Syria and met interim Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara at the People’s Palace.

Also Read Ten killed, 22 injured in bomb blast at cafe in central Damascus

Videos shared by eyewitnesses on social media showed smoke rising over central Damascus following the explosions. Security forces quickly sealed off nearby roads and tightened security, although there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The cause of the blasts was not immediately known.

⚡️Syria sources:



Two explosions occurred in Damascus during the visit of the French president to the Syrian capital.



The first explosion involved a small explosive device that was thrown into a garbage container near the Ministry of Tourism.



The second explosion involved a… pic.twitter.com/GPyMEbx566 — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) July 7, 2026

Macron was at the People’s Palace meeting Al Shara when the explosions occurred and was seen alongside the Syrian president shortly afterwards.

The incident comes less than a week after a deadly blast at a cafe near the Palace of Justice in central Damascus. Syrian state media said 10 people were killed and 21 others injured in that attack.

State television reported that the earlier explosion was caused by a bomb planted inside the cafe. No group has claimed responsibility, and authorities have not released further details on the investigation.