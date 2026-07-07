Two explosions heard near hotel hosting Macron in Damascus

Blasts come days after a deadly bombing killed 10 people in central Damascus.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Emergency responders tackle a fire after explosions near a hotel hosting French President Emmanuel Macron in Damascus, Syria.
Emergency personnel respond after explosive devices detonated near a hotel hosting French President Emmanuel Macron in Damascus, Syria, on July 7, 2026. Smoke and flames were seen rising from the scene. Photo: Reuters

Damascus: Two explosions were heard in the Syrian capital on Tuesday, July 7, near the hotel hosting French President Emmanuel Macron, prompting heightened security in the area while the French leader was on an official visit.

According to Reuters, the blasts occurred as Macron concluded his two-day trip to Syria and met interim Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara at the People’s Palace.

Videos shared by eyewitnesses on social media showed smoke rising over central Damascus following the explosions. Security forces quickly sealed off nearby roads and tightened security, although there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The cause of the blasts was not immediately known.

Subhan Bakery

Macron was at the People’s Palace meeting Al Shara when the explosions occurred and was seen alongside the Syrian president shortly afterwards.

The incident comes less than a week after a deadly blast at a cafe near the Palace of Justice in central Damascus. Syrian state media said 10 people were killed and 21 others injured in that attack.

State television reported that the earlier explosion was caused by a bomb planted inside the cafe. No group has claimed responsibility, and authorities have not released further details on the investigation.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button