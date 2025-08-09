Two farmers die of electrocution while repairing borewell wires in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two farmers died in separate incidents of electrocution while attempting to repair borehole wiring in Telangana.

On Friday morning, 38-year-old Palepalli Ramesh of Muddaipet in Yalala mandal, Vikarabad district, went to his paddy field to water the crop. When the borewell motor failed to start, he attempted to repair a fallen service wire and suffered a fatal electric shock.

In a similar incident on Thursday evening, Aslam, 33, from Pagidimari in Ootkur mandal, Narayanpet district, was preparing to irrigate his cotton field when he noticed the electric wires to the borewell were cut. While trying to fix them, he was electrocuted and died on the spot.

Local police have registered cases and are investigating both incidents.

Such tragedies have been reported frequently in recent months. In July this year, a tenant farmer, Jagannadham, 50, from Vadi village in Havelighanpur mandal, Medak district, died instantly while repairing a borewell motor after coming into contact with live wiring.

Similar instances

In October last year, 27-year-old Chakli Nagaraju from Ramayampet mandal, also in Medak district, died of electrocution while attempting to restore a snapped borewell electricity wire.

The recurring incidents underscore the dangers faced by farmers when handling electrical repairs in fields, often without protective equipment or technical assistance.

Authorities have repeatedly urged farmers to seek help from trained personnel for electrical issues, but many continue to take risks in an effort to save time or money during critical irrigation periods.