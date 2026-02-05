Two fire incidents reported in Hyderabad, no casualties

Hyderabad: Two fire accidents were reported in the city on Thursday, February 5; one at a women’s hostel in Gandhinagar and the other at a food court at Lenin Nagar. No casualties or injuries were reported from either incident.

At Gandhinagar, 10 people were present in the hostel when the fire broke out at around 11:48 am. All of them made it out safely, an official from Musheerabad fire station said.

The fire is believed to be of electrical origin.

Two more vehicles, from Gandhinagar and Gowliguda, responded to the incident and the fire was put out in an hour.

The second incident was reported at a food court called ‘Tasty Food World’ at Lenin Nagar within Meerpet police station limits. The fire broke out around 7:49 am and is suspected to have been triggered due to a short circuit. Damage of about Rs 3-5 lakhs is estimated.