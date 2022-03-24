Two foot-over-bridges inaugurated at PJR and Deepashri nagar

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi on Thursday inaugurated two foot-over bridges at Deepthisri Nagar and PJR Nagar.

The foot-over bridges situated in the Chandanagar circle of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are equipped with elevators and escalators.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said, “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao are paying special focus on improving basic amenities in the city. Several initiatives have been taken up to make Hyderabad a signal free city.” She was accompanied by Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi.

Arekapudi Gandhi said that the new foot-over bridges will help pedestrians cross the rather busy road with heavy vehicular movement safely.

The first pedestrian facility was built with an outlay of Rs 5.20 crore. It is located at the PJR Enclave Road- NH65. The second pedestrian facility was built with a budget of Rs 5.50 crore. This is located in at the Deepthisri Nagar – NH65 route.

The foot-over bridge at Deepthisri Nagar will benefit those trying to reach Ramakrishna Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Madinaguda village, Deepthisri Nagar, Adarsh Nagar and Shanti Nagar. Similarly, the second one in PJR Enclave road will help pedestrians trying to reach KSR Layout, Aparna Towers, Engineers Enclave, RTC Colony, Gangaram Building and HUDA Colony.