Two forest employees injured in tiger attack in MP’s Bandhavgarh reserve

Umaria: Two employees of the forest department have been injured in an attack by a tiger at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday during the search operation for an injured tiger after a big cat died recently in territorial fight with another feline, he said.

A team searching for the injured tiger was attacked in the BTR’s Panpatha range and two employees were injured, forest department’s sub-divisional officer Fateh Singh Ninama said.

They could not sense the tiger’s presence in the area as the grass had turned dry and the big cat camouflaged with it, he said.

Both the injured persons were undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Manpur, he said.

The state has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.