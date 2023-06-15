Two from Andhra topped Telangana LAWCET, PGLCET exams

Hyderabad: Osmania University declared the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2023 here on Thursday.

Eighty percent pass percentage was recorded, said the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof R Limbadri. Around 36,218 candidates appeared for the exams.

These candidates are now eligible for admission into three-year LLB and five-year LLB (Bachelor of Laws) courses.

“Sriram Boddu of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, Mohd Mahbub of Uttar Pradesh and T Raveendra Babu of NTR district in Andhra Pradesh topped three-year LLB, five-year LLB and LLM courses respectively,” Limbadri said.

Candidates can view their ranks on the website.

How to check results?

Go to the official exam website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Open the TS LAWCET or PGLCET result link

Enter the asked information and log in

Check your result

Save a copy of the result or rank card

The entrance examination was conducted on May 25 and provisional answer keys were released on May 29. Candidates were asked to raise objections against the answer key was till May 31.