Telangana LAWCET 2023 answer key released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) answer key was released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Monday.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the key on the official website and appeal any discrepancies or incorrect answers after cross-checking.

The deadline for filing objections to the TS LAWCET preliminary answer key is on May 31 by 5 pm.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the provisional answer key before submitting their objections by backing them with supported evidence.

Visit the official website and click on the response sheet or master question papers, followed by submitting log-in details. The TS LAWCET response sheet will be displayed.

The examination was conducted on May 25 in three sessions. Qualified candidates would get admission into the three-year LLB and five-year LLB (Bachelor of Laws) courses.