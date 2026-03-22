Two from Kerala die in Oman flash floods, Congress leader seeks PM’s support

According to reports, the victims were travelling in a vehicle when it was caught in a sudden flash flood in Oman's Al Batinah Governorate.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 7:22 pm IST
Image shows A white car nearly submerged in floodwater on a city street as onlookers watch from higher ground nearby.
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Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Sunday, March 22, sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s urgent intervention in view of reports of the death of two people from Kerala and the disappearance of another in flash floods in Oman.

In his letter, Satheesan expressed deep concern over the tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, March 22, claiming the lives of Yusuf and Shamla, natives of Trithala in Kerala.

“I write to you with deep concern regarding the tragic flash floods that struck Oman on Saturday, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving one woman from Kerala still missing,” Satheesan said in the letter.

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The woman identified as Ramla also belongs to Trithala.

According to reports, the victims were travelling in a vehicle when it was caught in a sudden flash flood in Oman’s Al Batinah Governorate.

Satheesan urged the Centre to take immediate steps to coordinate with Omani authorities to expedite and strengthen the ongoing search and rescue operations, especially in view of the continuing heavy rains and flood risk in the region.

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He, in the letter, also requested all possible assistance to ensure the safety of those affected and to support the families of the victims.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 7:22 pm IST

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