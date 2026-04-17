Two held for drug peddling in Hyderabad, 6.09 gram MDMA seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department on Friday, April 17, arrested two people for drug peddling in Hyderabad and seized 6.09 gram MDMA from them.

The accused were identified as Vikas and Bharat Choudhary who were selling the MDA at Kondapur. The Special Task Force team, led by Circle Inspector Bhiksha Reddy and Sub Inspector Balaraju found that they received the drug from Murali, who was transporting it from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the excise officials, Vikas and Bharat claimed to be interior designers, drove a luxury car and supplied drugs to consumers in Hyderabad. The accused were caught red-handed while delivering the MDMA at Madhava Hills.

During the investigation, the accused revealed that they earned a profit by selling the drug at Rs 5,000 per gram. Vikas and Choudhary were arrested and handed over to the Kondapur Excise Station and a case was registered against the three accused.