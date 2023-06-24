Two held for duping Sri Lankan nationals on pretext of sending them abroad

New Delhi: With the arrest of two men, the Delhi Police on Saturday said that they have busted an immigration racket that used to dupe Sri Lankan nationals on pretext of sending them to foreign countries through India.

The accused were identified as Selvakulendran, 56, a resident of Tamil Nadu’s Trichy, and Mahenthiraraja, 63, a resident of Sri Lanka’s Jaffna.

The matter came to light when a police team patrolling in Mahipalpur area saw 10 persons standing there in suspicious circumstances.

“They were questioned, but they could not give any suitable reply. On being asked to prove their identity, they could not produce any document. They were then brought to the police station for verification and their identity was established. All of them were found to be Sri Lankan nationals,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI, Devesh Kumar Mahla, said.

Also Read Sri Lankan President expresses grief over tragic train collision in Odisha

It was revealed that one of the 10, namely Mahenthiraja was the sub-agent, who was guiding them on the directions of agent Selvakulendran. They all were promised to be sent to Canada by cheating Indian immigration.

“In view of the large scale scams, a police team was formed and tasked to locate the movement of travel agents involved in such fraud. After careful analysis of the call records of arrested persons and through electronic surveillance, the team intercepted the location of accused agent Selvakulendran in Trichy,” said Mahla.

“The team was immediately deployed for Trichy and Selvakulendran was arrested. He was thoroughly grilled and on sustained interrogation, disclosed that he charged Rs 2 lakhseach from all of the passengers to facilitate them in sending them to Canada through IGI Airport. These Sri Lankan people were sent to him by his acquaintance in Sri Lanka, namely Vijay,” he added.

The DCP said that both the agents are involved in facilitating the Sri Lankan nationals to illegally go to Canada via India.

“They are operating from Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka and facilitating people in settling down in foreign countries by unfair means,” the official added.