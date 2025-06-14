Two held for mobile theft at Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: Two persons, including an elderly man, were arrested for mobile theft at Secunderabad Railway Station on June 10.

The incident was reported on Friday, June 13. The accused were identified as Ashok Chouradya, 70 and Sachin Tarachand Gaykwad, 34. They are natives of Maharashtra. They worked menial jobs together in the past and became friends. They were addicted to alcohol and smoking.

Ashok and Sachin targeted people at railway stations and stole mobile phones from those who slept on the platforms and stayed in the waiting rooms. On June 10, the accused came to Secunderabad railway station, threatened to kill a vendor selling water bottles with knives and forcibly snatched his mobile phone before escaping.

The Government Railway Police, however, arrested them while moving under suspicious circumstances at platform number one.