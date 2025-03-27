Two held for online betting during IPL matches in Hyderabad

The police seized Rs 1,36,620 in cash and two mobile phones from the accused.

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday, March 26, for online betting during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Hyderabad.

The accused were identified as Ramdev Ladha and Pavan Agarwal for operating an illegal online betting network. The police seized Rs 1,36,620 in cash and two mobile phones from the accused.

According to the police, Ladha, a bookie from Ashok Nagar, and Agarwal, a punter from Narayanaguda, obtained online cricket betting user IDs from the main bookie, Shriraj Boob, to facilitate betting during IPL 2025.

They operated through the website, providing login credentials to punters on a commission basis.

