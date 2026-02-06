Two held for operating prostitution racket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police on Wednesday, February 4, arrested two persons, including a man from Andhra Pradesh, for operating a prostitution racket in Hyderabad’s Kondapur area.

The accused were identified as Shaik Anwar, aka Vijay 32, a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh and Sarigapu Gayatri, 26, a resident of Hyderabad. According to the police, they were running the prostitution racket at the Sai Balaji Cubicle Apartment in Raghavendra Colony, Kondapur.

Anwar and Gayatri were arrested during a raid by the Gachibowli police. Apart from them, a woman and two customers identified as Pallapu Vamshi Krishna, 25, a technician working in Ameerpet and residing in Yousufguda, and Ponnapati Raja Reddy, 24, a private employee, a resident of Kukatpally.

A 24-year-old woman from Lingampally was rescued. Anwar and Gayatri were produced in the court on Thursday, February 5 and were sent to judicial custody.