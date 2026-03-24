Two held for performing bike stunts near Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: The Saifabad police arrested two men on Tuesday, March 24, for allegedly performing dangerous bike stunts near the premises of Telangana Secretariat and Lumbini Park.

Police said that Mohammed Akeel, 19 and Mohammed Ateeq, 22, were making Instagram reels. They have been sent to judicial remand.

Police seized a motorcycle, a scooty and two mobile phones.

A case under Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act (amended 2019) and Section 281 (rash driving), 125 ( rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety) and 191 ( public nuisances) of the BNS was registered.

The Secretariat is a high-security area. Performing unauthorised activities like bike stunts or gathering is a serious breach of safety and endangers riders and other pedestrians.