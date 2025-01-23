Two held for theft in Hyderabad, jewellery worth Rs 4.6L seized

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested on Wednesday, January 22 for theft in Hyderabad. Jewellery and gadgets worth Rs 4,60,000 were seized from them.

The accused were identified as Gajen, 21, a resident of Hyderabad and a native of Andhra Pradesh; and Chithari Bharath, 21, a resident of Old Bowenpally. The police seized silver ornament, two Titan watches, one prorogue watch, a cannon camera, and others.

The accused were arrested under section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS). While Gajen was previously involved in thefts under Jeedimetla police, Bharat was involved in three cases of theft under Bowenpally, Alwal and Begumpet police.