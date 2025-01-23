Two held for theft in Hyderabad, jewellery worth Rs 4.6L seized

The accused were previously involved in five cases of theft in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd January 2025 12:00 pm IST
Two held for theft in Hyderabad jewellery worth Rs 4.6 L seized
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested on Wednesday, January 22 for theft in Hyderabad. Jewellery and gadgets worth Rs 4,60,000 were seized from them.

The accused were identified as Gajen, 21, a resident of Hyderabad and a native of Andhra Pradesh; and Chithari Bharath, 21, a resident of Old Bowenpally. The police seized silver ornament, two Titan watches, one prorogue watch, a cannon camera, and others.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Man murdered with sharp weapons in Bowenpally

The accused were arrested under section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS). While Gajen was previously involved in thefts under Jeedimetla police, Bharat was involved in three cases of theft under Bowenpally, Alwal and Begumpet police.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd January 2025 12:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button