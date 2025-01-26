Two held in matrimonial fraud in Hyderabad, duped victim of Rs 4.97 lakh

Hyderabad: A man and a woman were arrested on Saturday, January 25, for their alleged involvement in a matrimonial fraud in Hyderabad. The duo reportedly defrauded lakhs of rupees from a city-based resident under the promise of marriage.

The arrested have been identified as Tamma Hema Mani alias Preeti Reddy, 37 and Konda Reddy, 42. They were arrested in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the victim was acquainted with the accused Dr Preeti Reddy, posing as a cardiologist in Hyderabad, looking for suiters at a matrimony app for divorcees.

Over time, Preeti gained the victim’s trust and became close friends on various social media platforms. Preeti eventually proposed to the victim for marriage to which he agreed.

In a few days, Preeti requested the victim to send money under the pretext of medical treatment for a patient. Believing her, the victim sent the requested amount which, Preeti did not return.

After a few days, Preeti again requested money from the victim saying her mother passed away and she was suffering from financial crisis.

Also Read Andhra man arrested in Hyderabad for murdering live-in partner

In total, the victim was defrauded by the Preeti and Konda Reddy with Rs 4,97,200.

Upon knowing he was cheated, the victim complained to the Hyderabad city police. A case was lodged and investigations led them to Preeti and Konda Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.

The police advised the public to stay vigilant and alerted that scams on similar lines are on the rise.

Fraudsters would create fake profiles to deceive individuals, gain their trust, and then demand money under various pretexts. “Do your research, trust cautiously, and protect Your Heart & Finances!” said the Hyderabad police in their statement, spreading awareness against matrimonial/dating scams.