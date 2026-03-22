Two held with 20 banned steroid injections in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested by Charminar Task Zone police on Sunday, March 22, for allegedly selling prohibited steroid injections in Chaderghat.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Sameer and Wasim Khan, both residents of Old Malakpet. Twenty Mephentermine injections, three mobile phones and one motorcycle was seized from their possession.

The accused reportedly confessed to procuring the injections via courier from Delhi and selling them to customers in Hyderabad.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.