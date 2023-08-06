Two held with gold valued at Rs 1.12cr at Hyderabad airport

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 6th August 2023 7:29 am IST
Hyderabad: The Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad have seized gold valued at Rs 1.12 crore, an official said on Saturday, adding that two persons have been apprehended in this connection.

Based on profiling, the Customs officials intercepted two passengers coming from Jeddah.

“In one case, gold was concealed in portable speaker, light and also rectum. In another case, gold was concealed in iron box,” said an official.

The official said that it was clear that both the passengers have committed an offense punishable under Section 132 and 135 of the Customs Act.

The passengers were arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act.

The gold recovered from the passengers was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

