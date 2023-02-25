Two houses robbed in Hyderabad; 170 gms of gold stolen

A house at Kismatpur was robbed where the burglars decamped with five tolas (5 gm) of gold, cash and other items.

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of burglary, two houses at Rajendranagar and the Himayat Sagar area of Hyderabad were robbed of gold and silver on Saturday.

Burglars broke into a house near Himayat Sagar and robbed twelve tolas (120 gm) of gold, and silver articles along with Rs 50,000 cash from it.

In another incident, a house at Kismatpur was robbed where burglars decamped with five tolas (5 gm) of gold, cash and other items.

Police officials registered the case and investigated a probe into the matter.

These incidents took place after fifteen kilograms of silver ornaments were stolen from the famous Lord Hanuman temple at Kondagattu in the Jagtial district of Telangana on Friday.

