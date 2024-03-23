Two Hyderabad units busted for manufacturing psychotropic drugs

A day earlier, the DCA also busted a huge operation in the city which was manufacturing and selling drugs illegally.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 23rd March 2024 11:01 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: Two more manufacturing units that were illegally making banned psychotropic substances – ‘Alpha-PiHP’ ‘3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC)’ – were busted by the Drugs Control Administration (DCA). The units that were raided are Medchem Labs at IDA Bollaram, Sangareddy District and Vanamali Organics Pvt Ltd., IDA Mankhal, Ranga Reddy District.

In a joint operation carried out by the DCA and Prohibition & Excise department, officials seized 2.850 kilograms of ‘Alpha-PiHP’ worth Rs. 1.19 crore during the raid at Medchem Labs and 11.5 Kgs of ‘3-MMC’ worth Rs. 1.14 crores at Vanamali Organics Private. Ltd. Stocks totally worth Rs. 2.33 Crores were seized during the joint operation.

According to DCA chief Kamalasan Reddy, ‘Alpha-PiHP’ and ‘3-MMC’ are drugs of abuse which are circulating illegally in the market and are used as psychostimulant drugs. A day earlier, the DCA also busted a huge operation in the city which was manufacturing and selling drugs illegally.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 23rd March 2024 11:01 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button