Two including rowdy sheeter arrested for extortion in Charminar

Hyderabad: A notorious rowdy sheeter, Shaik Naseeruddin alias Ganna Naseer and his associate, Md Azaan Quadri, were arrested by the Charminar police for allegedly threatening and demanding money from a vendor.

Naseer is involved in several illegal activities, including extortion, alongside running a sugarcane juice business in Charminar.

Also Read Hyderabad rowdy sheeter given one month jail for violating peace bond

“He was collecting Rs 1000 per day from vendors and threatened them with a knife if they refused to pay,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kiran Khare.

We have arrested him and Quadri. One of his associates, Azhar, is absconding, and efforts are on to nab him, the police officer added.

He has been earlier booked under the Gaming Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and bodily offences in different police stations in Old City and has a rowdy sheet opened at Bhavaninagar police station against him