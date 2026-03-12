Two including rowdy sheeter arrested for extortion in Charminar

The accused runs a sugarcane juice business in the Old City.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th March 2026 10:39 pm IST
Man with glasses and patterned shirt, close-up portrait for The Siasat Daily.
Shaik Naseeruddin alias Ganna Naseer

Hyderabad: A notorious rowdy sheeter, Shaik Naseeruddin alias Ganna Naseer and his associate, Md Azaan Quadri, were arrested by the Charminar police for allegedly threatening and demanding money from a vendor.

Naseer is involved in several illegal activities, including extortion, alongside running a sugarcane juice business in Charminar.

“He was collecting Rs 1000 per day from vendors and threatened them with a knife if they refused to pay,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kiran Khare.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

We have arrested him and Quadri. One of his associates, Azhar, is absconding, and efforts are on to nab him, the police officer added.

He has been earlier booked under the Gaming Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and bodily offences in different police stations in Old City and has a rowdy sheet opened at Bhavaninagar police station against him

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th March 2026 10:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button