Two Indian expats among 5 dead in Sharjah building fire

Two Indian expatriates were among the 5 people dead and injured 44 others after a massive fire broke out in an apartment building in Sharjah on Thursday, April 4, a media report said.

The two Indians who perished in the incident were a 29-year-old Mumbai woman and Michael Sathyadass, a DXB Live employee at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Michael’s brother Danny Sathyadass posted on Facebook on Sunday, April 7, saying, “Michael Sathyadass decided to stay backstage and behind the scenes, both literally and figuratively, to ensure that others shine and sound better. Thank you for your prayers as the company he worked for works with government officials to arrange for the body’s acquisition. He was one among the five people who died.”

A woman’s husband is fighting for his life in the hospital following a tragic occurrence that happened in Al Nahda, where they recently moved in together after being married in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, as per a report by Khaleej Times.

Suffocation is suspected to be the cause of death. According to a statement from Sharjah police, 27 injured people were released from the hospital shortly after receiving treatment, leaving 17 injured people in the hospital right now.

Around 9:45 pm on Thursday, a 39-story apartment complex with 750 units in the Al-Nadha neighbourhood caught fire, forcing 156 residents to flee their homes.

The fire was extinguished swiftly by emergency response teams, who arrived at the site at 10:50 pm, according to Sharjah Police Commander-in-Chief Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi.

The Emirates Red Crescent assisted the police in housing 156 people—including 18 children—at a hotel within the emirate while also taking care of their basic needs and doing health examinations.

Al Shamsi claims that preliminary investigations indicate that a bright thermal source with the waste stuck in a manoeuvre may have started the fire, which then extended to residential apartments and produced smoke.

The police issued a warning to everyone, including landlords and property owners, advising them to take all necessary safety measures to avert such accidents.