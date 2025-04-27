Two Indian expats killed in road accident in Kuwait

Kuwaot City: In a tragic incident, two Indian expatriates recently lost their lives in a road accident near Abdalli in Kuwait.

One of the victims has been identified as Anuraj Nair, a resident of Kerala. Both individuals were employees of Behbehani Company.

According to a report by Indians in Kuwait, the accident occurred when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a molten sulphur tanker on Abdali Road on Thursday morning, April 24.

Nair, along with another individual—whose identity has yet to be confirmed—succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

It is reported that remaining two passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries and were subsequently admitted to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, including whether any external factors contributed to the collision.