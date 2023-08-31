Two Indian expats win Rs 22L each in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Anyone who buys tickets by Thursday, August 31, will stand a chance to win a Dirhams 20 million grand prize or the other nine cash prizes on Sunday, September 3.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2023 7:21 pm IST
Two Indian expats win Rs 22L each in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi
From left— Rajeeb Rahman and Nikhilchandra Shah (Photo: Big Ticket)

Two Indian expatriates won the grand prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,50,054) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winners— Rajeeb Rahman and Nikhilchandra Shah— bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

First winner

32-year-old Rajeeb Rahman, who is an Indian national living in Kuwait, works as a salesman. He has been purchasing Big Tickets for the past two years with nine of his friends.

MS Education Academy

Rahman was delighted to win and has yet to decide how he will spend his winnings.

Also Read
How can Indians get a 14-day visa after arriving in UAE?

Second winner

52-year-old Nikhilchandra Shah, who hails from Mumbai, India and lives in Dubai, has been participating in the draw for the past two years with seven of his friends.

He was overjoyed when he learned about his winning and said, ‘’I am so happy, I am in shock. I didn’t expect to win today.’’

He plans to celebrate with his friends and engage in charitable activities.

Besides Rahman and Shah, Sagir Ahamed Islam from Bangladesh and Pieter de Ridder from the Netherlands also won Dirhams 100,000.

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Those who purchase raffle tickets during August automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four winners walk away with Dirhams 100,000 each, every week.

Anyone who buys tickets by Thursday, August 31, will stand a chance to win a Dirhams 20 million grand prize or the other nine cash prizes on Sunday, September 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the shop counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2023 7:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button