Two Indian nationals win Rs 8 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw

Abu Dhabi: Two Indian nationals won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,28,25,700) in Dubai Duty Free draw on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

40-year-old Menna Saju, Indian national based in Dubai, won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 414 after buying the lucky ticket number 3831, which she had purchased along with her two other friends online on February 3.

Menna Saju, born and raised in Dubai, works as an HR compensation and benefit specialist for an oil company.

Also Read Dubai: IIT Indore students win Rs 2 crore award at WGS 2023

Joining Saju as a fellow millionaire is Prasanth Kethankuzhi, a 37-year-old Indian based in Kerala, who was also won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 415 after buying the lucky ticket number 4741, which she had purchased online on January 30.

Kethankuzhi, runs a pharmaceutical company in India. He shared the winning amount with four of his friends.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this amazing news. It will definitely change our life and our family,” Kethankuzhi was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

Saju and Kethankuzhi are the 205th and 206th Indian nationals, to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty Free tickets.