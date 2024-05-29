Two Indians from Dubai held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold

New Delhi: Two Indian nationals who arrived from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 91.44 lakh.

They were receny intercepted by the Customs officials after their arrival at the Delhi airport.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said the passengers were arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs. The confiscated gold weighing 1430 grams.

Following the arrest of the accused under the Customs Act of 1962, the officials confiscated the undeclared gold from them.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

As per Indian customs, male passengers can carry 20 grams of duty-free gold in jewellery or bars, up to Rs 50,000, with any excess subject to customs duty.

The duty-free gold limit for female travellers is set at 40 grams (Rs 100,000).